Special COVID requirements set for high school graduation exam
Students of the Tran Phu High School in Vinh Yen city, the northern province of Vinh Phuc, ensure COVID-19 preventive measures in their classroom. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - In cases candidates for the high school graduation exam are COVID-19-positive and have certificates for their health condition, they can be exceptionally approved for graduation, according to regulations issued by the Ministry of Education and Training.
If the students want to take the exam, they must submit an application in which they commit to complying with regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control. The application must be signed by their parents or guardians.
They will be arranged to take the exam in separate rooms, which meet the requirements for COVID-19 prevention and control.
If the candidates are suspected of having COVID-19, they will also sit in separate rooms for the exam.
The exam is scheduled to take place on July 7 and 8 this year.
If the exam councils have difficulty arranging separate rooms, they can conduct quick medical tests for the candidates on July 6.
If the quick test is negative, the candidates can sit together with other candidates. If the quick test is positive, the candidates can sit with candidates who are COVID-19 patients.
The exam council must create good conditions to implement personal preventive measures based on the Ministry of Health’s guidance. Exam rooms for candidates who are COVID-19, or suspected to have COVID-19 must be separate from the rooms of other candidates.
Exam papers collection must also ensure pandemic prevention regulations.
Localities having any problems or difficulties during the implementation must inform the Ministry of Education and Training for solutions./.