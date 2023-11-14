Gia Lam train factory in Hanoi. (Photo: The Courtesy of Hanoi's Department of Culture and Sports)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) has announced that it will offer special train services shuttling between the centre of Hanoi and Gia Lam train factory which is the venue of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023 from November 17-26.

The train connects the two sides of the Red River, departing from the Hanoi railway station, running through Long Bien bridge - a symbolic structure built more than 120 years ago, to Gia Lam railway station, from where passengers can walk to the nearby former Gia Lam train factory which is converted into a community space with booths displaying domestic creative brands and products in many fields, from handicrafts to fashion and communication-advertisement. The fare is 20,000 VND (0.82 USD).

On the opening day of the festival, the train will depart from Long Bien bridge at 7:5 pm and leave Gia Lam railway station at 10:25 pm back to the city's centre.

During the festival, services will be available for passengers to Gia Lam station in the morning and then back to Hanoi railway station in the inner city in the afternoon.

Tu Luc locomotive used to be an icon of Vietnam's railway industry will be displayed at the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023. (Photo: laodong.vn)

Besides the Gia Lam train factory, other works in the city such as Hang Dau water tower and Long Bien bridge will be turned into installation art space and opened for visitors during the festival.

The festival will be jointly organised by the municipal People’s Committee, the Architecture Magazine under the Vietnam Association of Architects, and the municipal Department of Culture and Sports with the support of the UNESCO Office in Hanoi, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), international organisations, businesses, creators and artists.

Hanoi became an official member of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in 2019./.