Spouses of Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs enjoy water puppetry in Hanoi
The spouse of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Le Thi Bich Tran, welcomes YB Dato' Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Binti Wan Ismail, the spouse of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. (Photo: VNA)
YB Dato' Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Binti Wan Ismail writes in the guest book at the theatre. (Photo: VNA)
Water puppetry is a unique and creative folk theatre art form imbued with the traditions of the wet rice agricultural civilisation. (Photo: VNA)
Knowing and understanding water puppetry, an intangible cultural heritage of Vietnam, is also learning about the Vietnamese culture and people. (Photo: VNA)
The two spouses enjoy the show at the Vietnam Contemporary Art Theatre. (Photo: VNA)
The two spouses learn about how to make water puppets. (Photo: VNA)
The two spouses pose for a photo with Vietnamese children in difficult circumstances. (Photo: VNA)