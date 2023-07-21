Spouses of Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs enjoy water puppetry in Hanoi

The spouse of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Le Thi Bich Tran, and the spouse of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, YB Dato' Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Binti Wan Ismail, enjoyed a water puppetry performance at the Vietnam Contemporary Art Theatre in Hanoi on July 20.