Business Non-cash payment through NAPAS doubled in 2022 The number of non-cash payment transactions through the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) nearly doubled in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Business Quang Ninh aims for over 10% in 2023 economic growth This year, the northern province of Quang Ninh targets a growth rate of over 10% in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) and will focus on improving investment attraction and people’s life quality.

Business Vietnamese exporters ready for Chinese market’s reopening Vietnamese businesses, especially those operating in the agricultural sector, have made all necessary preparations and are ready for the reopening of the Chinese market from January 8.