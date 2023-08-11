Politics HCM City get-together looks to enhance ASEAN solidarity The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on August 11 held a get-together to mark Vietnam’s 28-year membership to ASEAN (July 28), and the bloc’s 56th founding anniversary (August 8).

Politics Vietnam, Uruguay should step up delegation exchanges to enhance bilateral ties: diplomat Vietnam and Uruguay should continue with high-level and all-level delegation exchanges on all Party, State and National Assembly channels and through people-to-people diplomacy to protect and promote the achievements of the bilateral diplomatic relations over the past three decades, a diplomat has said.

Politics 30 years of Vietnam-Uruguay diplomatic relations The day August 11, 2023 marks 30 years of the Vietnam-Uruguay diplomatic ties. Over the past three decades, the bilateral relations have gained positive achievements, bringing about benefits to the two peoples.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.