State audit bodies of Vietnam, Indonesia record important cooperation strides: official
Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Ngo Van Tuan received Chairperson of the Audit Board of Indonesia (BPK) Isma Yatun in Hanoi on August 11.
Chairperson of the Audit Board of Indonesia (BPK) Isma Yatun speaks at a joint workshop with the State Audit Office of Vietnam in Hanoi on August 11. (Photo: VNA)
Applauding the practical and fruitful cooperation between the two audit agencies, Tuan said the SAV and BPK have made important strides in bilateral relations, especially since they signed a memorandum of understanding in 2011.
He thanked the BPK for its specialised assistance for the SAV, including in personnel training, the joint audit on water resources in the Mekong River basin, the sharing of experience at SAV-held workshops, and support for the Vietnamese side at multilateral forums.
The host official expressed his hope that the two sides will further step up cooperation by organising workshops and discussions to exchange experience in specialised issues of common concern such as information technology, investigation auditing, environmental auditing, activity auditing, and control of auditing quality.
For her part, Yatun held that the cooperation between the two audit agencies has become increasingly strong over the last 12 years.
The BPK hopes to carry out many projects in coordination with the SAV so that both sides can have more opportunities to learn precious experiences from each other, she said, noting that as proposed by the SAV, the BPK is ready to send specialists to give lectures at a refresher course on investigation auditing for SAV staff members in the fourth quarter of 2023.
She added BPK specialists will also help the SAV hold a workshop of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) in Hanoi from October 13 to 28. The event will focus on the auditing of anti-infectious disease programmes after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indonesian official also called for the SAV’s continued support for the BPK at multilateral events, especially for the BPK’s candidacy for the chairmanship of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) in 2028./.