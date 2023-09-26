Business Mexico issues preliminary conclusions on anti-dumping proble into cold-rolled steel from Vietnam The International Commercial Practices Unit (UPCI) of the Mexican Ministry of Economy has issued preliminary conclusions on the anti-dumping investigation into cold-rolled steel imported from Vietnam, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) announced.

Business Cargill inaugurates 28 million USD premix factory in Dong Nai The US-based global food conglomerate Cargill has freshly opened its 28 million USD premix plant in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Business NA Chairman receives leaders of Bulgarian associations, companies Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received representatives of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), the Bulgarian Industrial Association (BIA), Geotechmin OOD, and Biovet JSC in Sofia on September 25, part of his official visit to the European country.