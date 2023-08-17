Business Domestic rice prices on the rise due to greater global demand Greater demand in the international market has resulted in higher rice prices in the domestic market in recent months, according to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan.

Business Korean investors turn into net buyers of Vietnamese stocks Investors of the Republic of Korea (RoK) were net buyers of stocks in Vietnam, at 9.1 million USD, in the first 11 days of August, over four times higher than the net buying of 2.12 million USD in July, according to the Korea Securities Depository (KSD).

Business Foreign investors dominate real estate M&A market in Vietnam Investors from Singapore, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Japan and Malaysia invested about 1.4 billion USD in merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in the field of real estate in Vietnam in the first seven months of this year.

Business Dong Nai’s industrial parks lure nearly 780 million USD in FDI Close to 780 million USD in FDI and over 2.2 trillion VND (91.8 million USD) in domestic capital have so far been poured into industrial parks (IP) in the southern province of Dong Nai since the beginning of the year.