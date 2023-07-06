Business EU considered potential destination for Vietnamese rice The EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has opened up unprecedentedly big opportunities for Vietnamese rice export. Thanks to preferential tariffs, the shipments of fragrant and high-quality rice to the EU have reaped encouraging results.

Business Vietnam to accelerate international economic integration: resolution Vietnam will work to step up international integration in general and international economic integration in particular, significantly contributing to growth model reform towards sustainability, according to a government resolution.

Business Dating app swindlers break wallets, hearts Dating app Tinder is tremendously popular in Vietnam, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Tinder has been the catalyst for many love stories, some are using the app for reasons outside of finding the one.