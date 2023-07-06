State budget revenue from import-export down over 19% in H1
The State budget's revenues from export-import activities totaled 183.74 trillion VND (over 7.74 billion USD) in the first six months of this year, making up 43.23% of the estimate, down 19.19% year-on-year, the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC) reported on July 5.
During the period, the country's total export-import value was estimated at 316.64 billion USD, down 15.1% year-on-year.
In June alone, the customs sector collected over 56 billion USD, marking a month-on-month increase of 3.6%.
This year, the department was assigned by the National Assembly to collect 425 trillion VND for the State budget.
The agency has implemented concerted and drastic measures to facilitate trade and improve the effectiveness of state management, and prevent revenue loss in implementing its 2023 tasks.
It will also continue to closely coordinate with relevant ministries and sectors to implement the national and ASEAN one-stop-shop customs mechanisms, and focus on promoting the logistics industry and trade facilitation in the 2022 – 2026 period to report to the Ministry of Finance for submission to the Government for approval./.