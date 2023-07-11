State leader outlines tasks for internal political security force
President Vo Van Thuong (second from right) presents a photo of President Ho Chi Minh and the people's public security force to the Department of Internal Political Security at the meeting in Hanoi on July 11. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong had a working session with the Department of Internal Political Security under the Ministry of Public Security in Hanoi on July 11.
The event took place on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the traditional day of the people’s security force (July 12, 1946 - 2023).
In his remarks, President Thuong applauded efforts by the people’s public security force, including the internal political security force, to surmount every difficulty and coordinate with agencies and units in and outside the sector to remarkably fulfill their assigned tasks, helping maintain security, safety, peace, and stability to promote Vietnam's socio-economic development and its stature in the international arena.
Outlining some focal tasks for the internal political security force for the coming time, he asked the Central Public Security Party Committee and the department’s Party committee to well perform the task of making strategic proposals on the protection of the Party’s ideological foundation, the Party’s leadership, the regime, and the people. The force needs to be deeply aware that the protection of internal politics is closely linked with and helps improve the building and rectification of the Party and the political system.
It should grasp, assess, and precisely forecast the situation, risks, and plots early and from afar to make timely advice about response plans and solutions; proactively prevent, detect, and effectively fight against plots and acts of “peace evolution”, as well as signs of degrading political thought, morality and lifestyle, “self-evolution”, and “self-transformation”.
The State leader asked the internal political security force to continue maintaining the protection of the Party’s ideological foundation as its crucial and regular political task, and guarantee security for the implementation of the resolution on the continued building and perfection of the rule-of-law socialist State of Vietnam in the new period, issued at the sixth plenum of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee.
He demanded further improving the coordination among the public security force, the army, ministries, and sectors in the protection of internal political security; and mobilising the synergy of the entire political system and people, with the internal political security force being the core, for the duty.
The President also requested stepping up the building of the people’s public security force, including the internal political security one, into a truly clean, strong, regular, elite, and modern force meeting requirements and fulfilling tasks in the new context./.