State President Vo Van Thuong on May 5 had a meeting with Singaporean President Halimah Yacob in London.

The state leader said he highly appreciates the establishment of the digital and green economic partnership between Vietnam and Singapore, which aims to bring the cooperative relationship to a new and sustainable stage.

The Singaporean President expressed her desire for the two countries to cooperate even more closely through successful platforms such as the Vietnam - Singapore industrial parks and in new areas of cooperation such as renewable energy, digital transformation, and carbon credit markets.

Both sides emphasised the importance of building a united, self-reliant ASEAN community which plays a central role in the shaping of the regional structure.

As part of his trip to the UK to attend the coronation of King Charles III from May 4 to 6, State President Vo Van Thuong also met with the UK’s House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly, and Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, among others British officials.

During the meetings, the British officials shared their view on the significance of Thuong’s visit, stressing Vietnam is a leading partner of the UK in the region.

They agreed to further fully and effectively materialising the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Thuong suggested the UK help Vietnam in finance and technology, towards fulfilling its commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference.

The two sides also agreed to closely coordinate and support each other in multilateral frameworks.

In a meeting with Vice President of Cuba Salvador Valdés Mesa, Thuong emphasised that the relationship between Vietnam and Cuba is exemplary in terms of purity, rarity, exemplar and loyalty.

Mesa, for his part, said the bilateral political ties have been constantly consolidated and strengthened, and expressed his belief that the relationship will grow further in the time ahead./.

