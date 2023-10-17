Politics Vietnam treasures ties with China: Deputy FM Vietnam has attached much importance to its friendly neighbourliness, and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, seeing this as a top priority in the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang has said.

Politics President’s presence at Belt and Road Forum of great significance: official President Vo Van Thuong’s attendance at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing from October 17-20 is of great significance in both bilateral and multilateral aspects, Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu has told the press.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam attaches importance to comprehensive strategic partnership with India: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed the importance Vietnam attaches to its comprehensive strategic partnership with India, and rejoiced at the strong development of the bilateral ties over the past time while receiving Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar in Hanoi on October 16.