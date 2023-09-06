President Vo Van Thuong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Thuong stressed that through the practical activities, youths will learn more about the country and take righteous actions.More importantly, they have become more matured in the way of thinking, gained an insight into the country’s reform, and known how to support those in difficult circumstances, the leader continued.He noted that HCM City’s youths should be aware of their role in the cause of development as resolutions adopted by the Party and the National Assembly have set forth many new tasks for the city./.