Statistics sector told to improve macro-economic analysis, forecasting
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the General Statistics Office (GSO) to improve macro-economic analysis and forecasting while addressing a conference to launch tasks for the sector this year in Hanoi on January 6.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the statistics sector's conference in Hanoi on January 6 (Photo: VNA)
In his speech, the Government leader said Vietnam’s achievements last year can be partly attributed to substantial contributions by the planning and investment sector, including the GSO.
He told the GSO to press ahead with the plan on reforming the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) compilation process so as to provide high-quality statistics for provinces and cities.
The sector needs to align statistical methods with international practices; consider applying new methods to reduce the shortage of statistical information about the economy’s productivity, quality and efficiency, unobserved economic activities, and emerging issues; and perfect the criteria for monitoring and assessing the economic restructuring and growth model reform in the 2016-2020 period, he noted.
PM Phuc also requested the GSO to keep enhancing cooperation with national statistics agencies of developed countries, United Nations organisations, development partners and ASEAN nations, so as to access and apply new international statistical standards, thus improving data quality and raising the sector’s stature in the region and the world.
Additionally, it also needs to work hard to fulfill its role as ASEAN Chair in the field of statistics, he added.
At the conference, GSO General Director Nguyen Bich Lam affirmed his sector’s determination to successfully perform its tasks, noting that it will take the initiative in collecting domestic and international information, especially hot issues that influence the country’s socio-economic situation, and conduct in-depth studies to serve all-level administrations’ management and governance activities./.