Culture - Sports Ministry requests extra efforts to better preserve national treasures The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has sent a document to ministries, sectors, socio-political organisations, and People’s Committees of provinces and cities requesting more efforts to protect, preserve and promote the values of national treasures.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Cultural Day hosted in Cairo A Vietnam Cultural Day in Cairo was held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and the Egyptian Ministry of Culture on March 16, bringing together local governmental officials, scholars and locals.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese marksmen compete at world tournament in India Vietnam’s shooting team has left for India to take part in the 2021 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun), which is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from March 18 to 29.