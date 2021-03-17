Statue of Pushkin unveiled in Hanoi
A 2.1-metre-tall bronze statue of famous Russian poet Alexandre Sergeievich Pushkin has been unveiled at Hoa Binh Park in Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district by the municipal People’s Committee and the Embassy of Russia in Vietnam.
Speaking at the unveiling ceremony on March 17, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, Patrushev Nikolai Platonovich, referred to Pushkin as a symbol of Russia, saying the country is proud to have a statue of him placed in the capital of Vietnam, its close and trusted friend.
The statue manifests the determination of Vietnam and Russia to further deepen the coordination and cooperation between the two sides, he said.
Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vasilievich Vnukov, for his part, said the statue is a present from the Russian Writers’ Association to the government and people of Hanoi, following an initiative by the Embassy of Russia since 2016. The unveiling ceremony demonstrates the strong friendship between the two countries, he said.
Accepting the 1.5-tonne statue on behalf of the government and people of Hanoi, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Hong Son thanked the Russian side for the meaningful gift, which he described as a beautiful work of art that will strengthen the friendship.
Alexandre Pushkin (1799-1837) was a Russian poet, playwright, and novelist who is viewed by many as the founder of modern Russian literature. He is among the most popular Russian writers in Vietnam.
Statues of Pushkin have been erected in more than 40 countries worldwide, including Austria, Belgium, Germany, France, the US, Egypt, Mexico, and China./.