Vietnam strives to keep CPI growth low by end of 2021 Vietnam looks to maintain Consumer Price Index (CPI) growth lower than 1 percent a month during the last quarter of 2021 in an effort to keep inflation under the 4 percent target for the year, heard a recent meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai and the National Pricing Management Committee in Hanoi.

'Green lane' proposed for waterway transport of rice The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed a "green lane" be quickly opened for waterway transport to ensure smooth trading of rice.

Vinamilk forms joint venture with Del Monte in Philippines Vietnam Dairy Products (Vinamilk) said on August 17 that it has forged an alliance with Del Monte Philippines Inc (DMPI), a subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited.

Ben Tre earmarks over 2.19 million USD for trade promotion activities The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is expected to outlay more than 50 billion VND (2.19 million USD) for trade promotion activities from now to the end of 2025 under a programme recently approved by its provincial authorities, according to Nguyen Minh Canh, vice chairman of the provincial People's Committee.