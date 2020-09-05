

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE)’s pre-tax profits increased 19 percent year-on-year in the first six months to 238 billion VND (10.3 million USD).

There was also a rise in its revenues, which climbed 17 percent to 380 billion VND, according to the exchange’s newly released half-yearly statement.

Transaction charges accounted for 85 percent of its revenues. The rest was revenue from trading software usage, other commercial operations and services and listing fees.

HoSE is a State-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Finance, operating under the model of one-member limited liability company.

The exchange targets to earn nearly 810 billion VND in revenue and 453 billion VND in profit. It set out important tasks this year, including renewing the governance and preparing for the merger of two stock exchanges HoSE and HNX, perfecting the system of regulations, processes and professional guidance for the revised Law on Securities taking effect from the beginning of 2021.

HoSE said it would develop the market towards larger size, promoting liquidity while improving the quality of listed businesses.

By the end of June, the bourse had 380 listed shares, three closed-end fund certificates, four ETF certificates, 76 guaranteed warrants and 43 listed bonds.

The total value of the exchange’s market capitalisation reached more than 2.87 quadrillion VND, equivalent to 39.81 percent of Vietnam’s 2019 GDP./.