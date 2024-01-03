According to the Ministry of Finance, as of December 29 – the last working day of 2023, Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index reached nearly 1,130 points, up by over 12% from the end of 2022.

The stock market’s liquidity topped 718 million USD per trading session, and there were 739 stocks and exchange traded funds listed and 862 stocks registered for transactions.

Meanwhile, the derivatives stock market remained stable with an average of nearly 237,000 contracts traded per session. Accounts of new investors increased by over 350,000 against last year, raising the total number of securities accounts to nearly 7.4 million.

The ministry said, this year, financial policies need to be flexible, prudent, and closely follow the political and economic situations in the world and the region.

Meanwhile, the State Securities Commission of Vietnam revealed that, it will focus on perfecting policies, enhancing supervision, stringently dealing with violations, facilitating market development, and taking measures for lifting the country’s stock market status from a frontier market to an emerging one./.

