Business Nearly 4,000 land tax transactions conducted online A pilot programme held in Thai Nguyen, Vinh Phuc, Binh Dinh and Tay Ninh provinces on making online payments for financial obligations relating to land recorded close to 4,000 successful transactions in more than four months.

Business Aquatic product exports rise 14 percent in five months Vietnam earned 790 million USD from exporting aquatic products in May, lifting the total figure in the first five months of this year to nearly 3.3 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 14 percent.

Business Vietnam, RoK seek to promote trade, industry partnership Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien held a working session with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Park Noh-wan in Hanoi on June 2 to discuss measures to further facilitate cooperation between the two countries in trade, industry, and energy.