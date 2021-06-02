Stock market hits historic peaks
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index rose 3 points on June 3 to reach a record-high of 1,340.78 points.
Liquidity on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) also posted a new record of nearly 26.14 trillion VND (1.13 billion USD).
The southern bourse saw 222 codes rising, 187 codes declining, and 49 remaining unchanged.
The HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, meanwhile, rose 3.58 points to 322.05 points, also a new high.
Liquidity stood at more than 4.41 trillion VND. It had 112 codes increasing, 79 declining, and 80 staying flat.
The UPCOM-Index (Unlisted Public Companies Market) gained 0.52 points to 89.39 points, with more than 2.11 trillion VND injected into the market, equivalent to over 117.1 million shares traded.
In the market as a whole, liquidity stood at a record of more than 32.67 trillion VND.
In the first five months of this year, domestic investors opened 480,490 new securities accounts, 20 percent higher than the figure of the whole year of 2020./.