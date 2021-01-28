Business Ho Chi Minh City to become economic, financial centre in Asia by 2045 Ho Chi Minh City is set to become a centre of economics and finance in Asia by 2045, boasting sustainable development and high living standards, a municipal official has said.

Business Animal feed exports poised to hit 1 billion USD mark Vietnam’s animal feed exports would likely touch the 1 billion USD mark in the near future as many large-scale enterprises in the field have continued to expand their production, trade experts have predicted.

Business Vietnam seeks to expand exports to EU via Poland Effectively exploiting the Polish market is one of the ways to help Vietnamese goods make inroads into the EU market, experts told a workshop held by the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) on January 28 on the prospects for Vietnam’s exports to the EU through the Polish gateway.