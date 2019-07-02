The Wildlife Street Art Bus Tour programme, which was kicked off on May 6 to raise awareness about wildlife crime, has ended in Ho Chi Minh City recently. It had taken place in 7 cities: Ca Mau, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Hue, Vinh, Ha Long, Mong Cai before ending in Ho Chi Minh City.

In Ho Chi Minh City, The five-day programme includes mural painting and interactive activities between its organisers, local authorities and young people. Under the programme, murals are painted in public spaces on Phan Liem Street, which connects the two busy streets of Vo Thi Sau and Dien Bien Phu in District 1 in HCM City.

The programme is organised by the Vietnamese NGO Centre of Hands-on Action, Networking for Growth and Environment (CHANGE), non-profit organisation WildAid, and many other sponsors.

The paintings are warmly welcomed by many locals and visitors.

The project’s aim is to encourage people to protect wild animals, especially elephants, rhinos and pangolins, and not to buy products made from them.-VNA