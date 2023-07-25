All four Vietnamese students claim medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2023 held in Switzerland from July 16-25 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – All four Vietnamese students claimed medals, including three golds and one silver, at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2023, the Ministry of Education and Training said on July 25.



The gold medals went to Dinh Cao Son from Ha Tinh province’s Ha Tinh High School for Gifted Students, Nguyen Kim Giang from Bac Ninh province’s Bac Ninh High School for Gifted Students, and Nguyen Manh Khoi from High School for Gifted Students of the University of Science under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi.



The silver medal was secured by Mai Van Duc from Nghe An province’s Phan Boi Chau High School for Gifted Students.

IChO 2023 took place in Switzerland from July 16-25 with the participation of 348 contestants from 89 countries and territories worldwide. The Vietnamese team ranked third among the participating countries in terms of the number of gold medals.

In previous editions, Vietnam won four gold medals in 2020, three golds and one silver in 2021, and four golds in 2022./.