Vietnamese and Russian students at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – An event promoting Vietnamese culture was held on April 27 at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok city in the Far East of Russia.



The event saw the participation of representatives from the Vietnamese Consulate in Vladivostok city, the university, researchers, and Vietnamese and international students.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Consul General to Vladivostok Nguyen Dang Hien said that he is happy to see the cultural event organised by Vietnamese students and Russian students who love Vietnam, to introduce Vietnamese cultural values to international friends.



Honorary Chairman of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association of Primorye region Aleksander Sokolovskyi highly appreciated the efforts of Vietnamese and Russian students to organise the event which is the third of its kind that has been held at the university.



Sokolovskyi highlighted special friendship between Vietnam and Russia, saying that Vietnamese language and culture have been studied and taught for the longest time at the university.



Participats at the event have a chance to learn about Vietnamese traditional costumes and calligraphy, play Vietnamese games, and take part in other activities./.