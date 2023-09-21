Politics NA Chairman’s Bulgaria visit to deepen friendship, cooperation: official Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Bulgaria from September 23-26 will contribute to deepening the traditional friendship and strengthening multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, which have been built and nurtured over the past 73 years.

Politics Vietnam-Algeria inter-governmental committee to meet in October Algerian Minister of Pharmaceutical Industry Ali Aoun and Vietnamese Ambassador Tran Quoc Khanh on September 20 looked into preparations for the 12th meeting of the Vietnam-Algeria inter-governmental committee and a business forum, slated for October in Hanoi.

Politics FM meets senior officials of Laos, Salomon Islands, Uganda, EU Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos Saleumxay Kommasith, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of the Salomon Islands Jeremiah Manele, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Uganda Henry Oryem Okello, and Vice President of the European Commission for Interinstitutional Relations Maros Sefcovic in New York on September 20.

Politics Vietnam, US hold annual defence policy dialogue Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien and US Assistant Secretary of Defence Dr Ely Ratner co-chaired the annual Vietnam – US Defence Policy Dialogue in Washington, D.C on September 19 (local time).