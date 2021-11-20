Business Vietnam wins big tea contract with Malaysian partner Nam Son Co., Ltd and Asia Tea of Vietnam will supply tea to Kong Wooi Fong Tea Merchants Sdn Bhd based in Malaysia under a contract worth up to 2 million USD.

Business Binh Duong remains attractive to foreign investors The southern province of Binh Duong attracted 59 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the first 10 months of this year, a local official told a conference on November 19.

Business Black Friday 2021 launched in HCM City The shopping festival Black Friday, modelled after the biggest shopping event of the year in the US, was kicked off on November 19 in Ho Chi Minh City with many shopping centres and stores offering discounts of up to 70 percent. It is expected to last until the end of this month.

Business Vietnamese, Chinese localities step up trade exchange Trade promotion agencies of the northern border province of Lao Cai and the Chinese province of Zhejiang’s Hangzhou city on November 19 organised an international conference on exports and trade exchange in both virtual and face-to-face forms.