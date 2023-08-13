An art performance at the summer camp. (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – The Association of Vietnamese Students in Germany (SiviDuc) and its Frankfurt chapter organised a summer camp in the German city from August 11-13, gathering hundreds of participants from across the European country.

Addressing the event, Phan Quang Van, First Secretary of the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany in charge of educational cooperation and overseas student management, lauded the organisation of the summer camp, saying it creates a useful playground for Vietnamese students and youth in Germany.



This activity will contribute to spreading traditional values to Vietnamese young people in Germany and Europe in general, he said.



According to Trinh Hoang Loang, SiviDuc president, the summer camp for Vietnamese youth and students in Germany has long been an indispensable event for the Vietnamese youth and students movement in this country.



President of the Vietnam Student Association in Frankfurt Le Minh Long said this is the first time the chapter has collaborated with SiviDuc to organise a large-scale event with the involvement of a large number of people.



The summer camp featured boat tours around Frankfurt city, teambuilding activities, a gala night and a sports festival.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany handed certificates of merit to young people and students with outstanding achievements in studying, researching and students movements in 2021-2023 academic year./.