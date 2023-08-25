The 9th summer camp of Vietnamese young people in Europe kicks off at the Vietnamese Culture Centre in France on August 24 evening. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – The 9th summer camp of Vietnamese young people in Europe kicked off at the Vietnamese Culture Centre in France on August 24 evening, with the participation of nearly 200 Vietnamese students and youths from 10 European countries.



Initiated in 2007 and held annually by the Association of Vietnamese Youths and Students in Europe since 2015, the event aims to connect young Vietnamese and Vietnamese-origin individuals living abroad and provide a venue for cultural, sports, and scientific exchanges and interactions among the youth.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Youths and Students in France Nguyen Phan Bao Thuy said the summer camp offers a chance for Vietnamese students and youths in European countries to meet and strengthen their bonds.

For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang said the Vietnamese community, including students and youths, has consistently been a positive element contributing to the development of close relations between Vietnam and European countries.



He took this occasion to praise the youth's dynamism, solidarity, enthusiasm and passion as well as activities towards the homeland.



Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) Nguyen Ngoc Luong acknowledged the contributions made by overseas Vietnamese students and youths in movements towards the homeland, affirming that Vietnamese young people living and working abroad are always an integral part of the federation.



During the four-day event, participants will join various activities such as a seminar on innovation, visiting exhibitions, exchange activities, and tours to explore Paris./.