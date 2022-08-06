In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Dr. Jonathan Choi said Vietnam has made a good decision on the pandemic as the country opened doors right after the situation got better.



Therefore, the country has recovered “very quickly” after the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that this is one of the reason many people are interested in investing in Vietnam.



Expressing his belief that the Vietnamese market will grow very fast in the time ahead, Dr. Choi emphasized the country’s potential in a range of areas, from finance to smart city development, innovation, property and agricultural products, in which Vietnam and Hong Kong can cooperate.



Meanwhile, Jesse Choi, the third generation to inherit and lead the group, said Vietnam’s startup ecosystem is one of the most vibrant in Southeast Asia, along with Indonesia and Singapore.



Sunwah group has set up a Sunwah Innovation Center in Ho Chi Minh City and another in Hanoi. The two centers are operating fruitfully and Vietnamese startups are very successful.



Apart from the innovation centers in Hanoi and HCM City, he cited a women entrepreneurship program launched by Sunwah and its partners to help female entrepreneurs enhance their skills and lead their startups.



He said starting business in Vietnam with seafood processing, his father has expanded the business to eight sectors, which has created a firm foundation and a lot of opportunities for him to run the group in Southeast Asia.



Jesse Choi noted that he will work more on innovation and continue to seek opportunities to expand the group’s operations in Vietnam./.

VNA