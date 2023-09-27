Business Hanoi, Shanghai businesses set up cooperation The Hanoi Supporting Industries Business Association (HANSIBA) and N&G Group signed a cooperation agreement with a business delegation from Shanghai (China) in Hanoi on September 26.

Business VNX becomes official member of World Federation of Exchanges The Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX) said it has become an official member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) following voting by the WFE General Assembly as part of the federation’s annual meeting from September 19-21.

Business Revenue of 19 State groups, corporations accounts for 20% of 2022 GDP The total consolidated revenue of 19 State-owned economic groups and corporations hit 1.871 quadrillion VND (77.9 billion USD) last year, or 20% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), up 0.6% from 2018, heard a workshop in Hanoi on September 26.