At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Department for Economic Zones Management under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), and the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research have signed a cooperation deal on eco-industrial park (EIP) development in Vietnam.



Under the agreement, which was inked in Hanoi on July 11 under the witness of Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and head of the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research Guy Parmelin, the two sides will continue to develop industrial activities in Vietnam in a sustainable and inclusive manner.



They spoke highly of the results of a project on the implementation of EIP initiative for sustainable industrial zones in Vietnam, which was sponsored by the Global Environment Facility and the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research.



The project was carried out by the MPI and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in the 2014-2019 period. It has contributed to building a legal basis for EIP and turning normal industrial zones into eco-industrial ones in the country.



The two sides will join hands to build the Global Eco-Industrial Parks Programme (GEIPP) – Vietnam, aiming to bolster sustainable development of industrial parks stated in the Government’s Decree No.82/2018/ND-CP, with support of the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research in the 2019-2023.-VNA