ASEAN Thailand prohibits misleading advertising The Royal Thai Government Gazette has published an announcement restricting the use of certain phrases in advertisements as they can mislead customers when purchasing products or services.

World Indonesia supports business development through four pillars Indonesia’s government is supporting the building of an ecosystem that helps enhance the competitiveness of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has said.

ASEAN Malaysian exporters pin strong hope for Trans-Pacific Partnership According to the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), Malaysia benefits from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) with better market access for its exports.