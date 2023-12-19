Sci-Tech Thua Thien-Hue launches digital transformation week The central province of Thua Thien-Hue on December 14 launched the Digital Transformation Week – Hue 2023 with the theme of building digital data and promoting regional connectivity.

Sci-Tech Domestic, int'l experts share views on developing safe, diverse ICT infrastructure A regional workshop on safe and diverse information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure took place on December 14 in Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province, as part of the Vietnam International Digital Week 2023.