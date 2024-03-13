Business VCCI proposes zero tax rate to be maintained for exported services The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has proposed a zero-value added tax (VAT) rate to be maintained for exported services, over worries that tax hikes would undermine the competitiveness of Vietnamese providers against foreign rivals.

Business Vietnam - Argentina's most important market in ASEAN: Official Vietnam is the most important market of Argentina in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of Argentina, Fernando Vilella.

Business Forum connects Binh Phuoc with European businesses The southern province of Binh Phuoc introduced its potential and incentives to invite European investors to invest in industry, trade, and high-tech agriculture in the province at a business forum held in Dong Xoai city on March 12.

Videos Vietnam remains world's second largest smartphone exporter Vietnam has remained the world's second largest smartphone exporter. By 2022, Vietnam’s export share reached 12% on the global smartphone market, while India, a rival of Vietnam in this market, ranked seventh with a little over 2.5% export share.