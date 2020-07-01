The poster of Cloudy (2017) by director Wang Ming-Tai. — Photo courtesy of the organisers

Hanoi (VNA) - Award-winning Taiwanese films with the theme 'All about Love' will kick off the series of activities to introduce Chinese Taipei's culture in Vietnam in 2020.

The event is organised by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Vietnam, the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS), and the Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD).



The films to be screenedinclude award-winning works of Chinese Taipei's filmmakers in recent years. These films are all part of the Taiwan Cinema Toolkit (TCT) – a project to curate, store and provide data about Taiwanese films to serve the non-profit cultural promotion activities organised by the Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute.



Three films are being introduced for three weeks from June 27 to July 11 within the Taiwan Film Salon programme held at VICAS and TPD to attract more people to the art of filmmaking as well as the human values reflected in the works. Entrance is free./.