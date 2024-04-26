On April 25, the Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa, along with ASEAN embassies in Pretoria, hosted a Cultural Exchange event. Vietnamese Ambassador Hoang Sy Cuong highlighted its role in bridging Southeast Asian culture with South Africa.

The event showcased iconic Vietnamese dishes like crispy fried spring rolls and refreshing fresh spring rolls, captivating international palates.

Attendees even had hands-on experience making fresh spring rolls, with guidance from embassy chefs.

For many, it was their first taste of Vietnamese spring rolls, and a new opportunity to roll these delights themselves with the finest ingredients./.

VNA