Business Vietnam should continue support for vulnerable groups: IMF official Vietnam will record positive economic growth in 2021, at around 6-7 percent, if the country continue support for vulnerable groups in the economy, as well as the freshly-rolled out vaccination campaign, said Jonathan Ostry, Deputy Director of the Asia and Pacific Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Business Vinaconex reports outstanding profit in Q1 Vietnam Construction and Import-Export JSC (Vinaconex) posted higher profit after tax in the first quarter of 2021 despite losses in revenue.

Business 1.14 billion USD raised from G-bonds in April The State Treasury raised more than 26.3 trillion VND (over 1.14 billion USD) worth of Government bonds (G-bonds) via 16 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in April.

Business Retail sales, service revenue hit 73.5 billion USD in four months The total retail sales and service revenue surged 10.02 percent year-on-year to 1.695 quadrillion VND (over 73.5 billion USD) in the first four months of 2021, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).