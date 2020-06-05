Business Ministry denies rumours of Sabeco share purchase The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) denied rumours that it planned to buy shares of Saigon Beer Alcohol and Beverage Company (Sabeco) shares (SAB).

Business HCM City’s industrial production rebounds in May The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for HCM City in May rose 7.9 percent against April but was down 15.5 percent year-on-year, according to the city’s Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Over 50 businesses, cooperatives join sales of Bac Giang lychee More than 50 businesses, cooperatives and markets in and out the northern province of Bac Giang – the country’s largest lychee producer - have registered to engage in sales of “thieu” lychee – a local fruit specialty.

Business Bac Ninh authorities hold dialogue with workers Authorities in the northern province of Bac Ninh held a dialogue with workers on June 4 to listen to their inquiries and aspirations.