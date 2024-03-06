Business Tuyen Quang breaks ground on new biomass fuel plant with Japanese partner Authorities of northern Tuyen Quang province and Japan’s Erex JSC kicked off the construction of the Erex Sakura Tuyen Quang biomass fuel plant on March 6.

Business Amanotes named best music game publisher Amanotes, the renowned mobile game publisher, is the only Vietnamese representative to clinch the prestigious title of Best Music Game Publisher at the highly acclaimed Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2023, reaffirming the company’s global impact and leadership role in the mobile gaming industry.

Business Vinh Phuc approves 81-million-USD project on industrial park development The People's Committee of northern Vinh Phuc province on March 5 granted investment certificates for the construction of the Phuc Yen Industrial Park project worth of 2 trillion VND (81 million USD) for the two companies.

Business South American firms interested in Vietnamese market: Economist Vietnam – a populous country with rapid economic growth and sound engagement in the global supply chain - has attracted interest from South American enterprises, according to Dr. Ignacio Bartesaghi, Director of the International Business Institute of the Catholic University of Uruguay.