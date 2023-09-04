Society Vu Lan festival in RoK helps spread Vietnamese cultural features The Vietnamese Buddhist Culture Centre in the Republic of Korea (RoK) held a grand ceremony to mark the Vu Lan Festival in Incheon city on September 3.

Society Vietnamese students’ camp held in Russia The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Russia organised a summer camp for over 300 Vietnamese students on September 2-3 in Kaluga province, providing an opportunity for participants to strengthen solidarity and exchanges.

Travel Thousand-year-old towers add charm to Binh Dinh Banh It Tower, which was built by the Cham ethnic group in the 10th century, has become a cultural icon and popular tourist attraction in the south-central province of Binh Dinh.