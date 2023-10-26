Tech giants to attend Vietnam International Innovation Expo
The Vietnam International Innovation Expo 2023 (VIIE 2023) will open at the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi on October 28, according to the National Innovation Centre (NIC).
Perspective of new facility of National Innovation Centre (Photo: NIC)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam International Innovation Expo 2023 (VIIE 2023) will open at the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi on October 28, according to the National Innovation Centre (NIC).
The five-day event will see the participation of many tech giants such as SK, Samsung, Google, Meta, Signify, Intel, VISA, Viettel, FPT, Thaco, VNPT, Sovico, VNG, and MoMo.
The expo will showcase innovative solutions, initiatives, and hi-tech products in eight priority fields, namely smart factory, smart city, digital content, network security, environmental technology, semiconductor industry, hydrogen, and health.
It will also provide innovative technology knowledge, update attendees with the current status and trends of domestic and international technology development through symposiums.
Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong said that the VIIE 2023 will be a special event with great significance for the innovation ecosystem in particular, and for the Vietnamese business environment in general.
The ministry wishes to accompany ecosystem entities in the innovation journey, and through the National Innovation Centre to turn resources into opportunities, and bring about benefits for businesses and communities, he added./.