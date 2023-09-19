Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology Phan Dang Chinh speaks at the press conference (Photo: moitruongvadothi.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The Techconnect & Innovation Vietnam 2023 will be held in the northern province of Quang Ninh from September 29-30 in both online and in-person format, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology Phan Dang Chinh told the press on September 19.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the provincial People’s Committee, the event will take the theme “Innovation - Sustainable Development”, featuring around 200 exhibition booths and five technology demonstration areas.

The signing ceremony for cooperation agreements and technology partnerships between local businesses and their partners at home and abroad will also take place.

Chinh said the event will include various activities such as technology surveys to match technology supply and demand, the Technology and Energy Forum 2023, an exhibition showcasing equipment and technology, consultations on intellectual property, quality measurement standards, financial advisory services, and innovation support for enterprises.

Other highlights are discussions on emerging technology trends, a digital transformation and green transformation forum for sustainable development, and a conference on local technology application, technology transfer and local innovation for 2023, he added./.