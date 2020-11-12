At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Education and Training held a teleconference on November 12 to discuss how to ensure the quality of tertiary education within the eighth ASEAN+3 education cooperation framework, with representatives from 12 countries taking part.



Initiatives to improve tertiary education quality and promote a “new normal” in the movement of students to other countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic were introduced at the gathering.



Participants discussed the publication of valuable information on the websites of tertiary education establishments in ASEAN+3 countries to promote international study opportunities. Guidelines on publication will be submitted to ASEAN+3 senior officials and ASEAN education ministers for approval before being used.



As Chair of the teleconference, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc said that amid widespread global integration, improvements in the quality of tertiary education to meet human resources demand is one of Vietnam’s foremost policies, with special attention being paid to integration and internationalisation in tertiary education.



Vietnam has seen breakthroughs in tertiary education over recent years. The number and quality of joint training programmes between local universities and foreign partners have improved and more and more local tertiary education establishments and faculties have been named in world and Asia rankings.



Many foreign students have decided to study in Vietnam to experience its culture and new learning environment. About 21,000 foreign students are studying in the country, 15,000 of whom are pursuing bachelor degrees or higher, he said./.