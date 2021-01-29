Tet gifts presented to poor families in Dong Nai, Hau Giang
The People’s Committee in southern Dong Nai province has decided to earmark 200 billion VND (8.69 million USD) to support veteran revolutionaries, poor households, and the homeless ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
Women receive Tet gifts in Vi Thanh city (Photo: baohaugiang)
Those with 40-60 years of Party membership will receive 1.5-5 million VND each while 1 million VND will go to those joining the Party for 30-39 years.
Near-poor and disabled children at nursing centres will be given 600,000 VND each.
The province also allocated 200,000 - 400,000 VND to each patient undergoing treatment at medical establishments as well as the homeless.
On January 29, a delegation of National Assembly deputies and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang coordinated with Vingroup’s Thien Tam Foundation to present 1,000 Tet gifts to poor families in Vi Thanh city, of 600,000 VND each and funded by the foundation.
The province withdrew nearly 30 billion VND from the State and local budget to support policy beneficiaries, veteran revolutionaries, and poor households.
It plans to present Tet gifts to 2,000 veteran revolutionaries and 2,296 poor households in Vi Thanh and Nga Bay cities, the districts of Chau Thanh A, Chau Thanh, Phung Hiep, Vi Thuy, and Long My, and Long My township./.
