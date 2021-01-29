Society Aviation authority sets up COVID-19 hotline The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has set up a hotline, on 024 3872 7912, to address bottlenecks in the implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Society Security, order at National Party Congress maintained: Officer Maj. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Ministry of Public Security’s Office and its spokesman, has said that security and order at the ongoing 13th National Party Congress has been maintained.

Society Quang Ninh considers placing town in lockdown as new COVID-19 cases found The northern province of Quang Ninh is considering placing Dong Trieu town, where a large number of residents had close contact with new COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Hai Duong province, under lockdown, an online meeting on the evening of January 28 heard.

Health Hanoi prepared to cope with COVID-19 in all circumstances Hanoi will test all people who have returned from Quang Ninh province and Hai Duong’s Chi Linh city, which have been hit by the latest COVID-9 outbreaks, since January 14.