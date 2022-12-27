Society Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council holds second session The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Executive Council held the second session of the ninth tenure (2022-2027) to review the outcomes of the 9th National Buddhist Congress and implement its Resolution.

Society Exhibition recalls air battle in Hanoi 50 years ago An exhibition opened at the Hanoi Museum on December 27 to give visitors an insight into the fierceness of the war and the bravery of local troops and residents during the 12-day-and-night battle against US airstrikes 50 years ago.

Society Vietnamese Party, State facilitate practice of religions The Party and State have always created optimal conditions for religious organisations and individuals to practice their religions and beliefs.

Society Vietnam’s population quality improved: report Vietnam’s population reaches more than 99 million in 2022, 10 years slower than the forecast, with the population quality improved and the population structure transformed in a positive direction, according to the Ministry of Health’s General Department of Population and Family Planning.