Business Vietnam posts two-fold growth in agricultural trade surplus Vietnam's import-export value of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products reached 58.3 billion USD in the first seven months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 7.2%.

Business Webinar connects Vietnamese, Côte d'Ivoire businesses The Vietnamese Embassy in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire has recently collaborated with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency and the Côte d'Ivoire Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organise a webinar connecting businesses of the two countries, and introducing the Vietnamese market.

Business President requires greater efforts to promote value of Ngoc Linh ginseng Ngoc Linh ginseng deserves the "National treasure" title, and it is necessary to strongly promote the role of this treasure in improving people's livelihoods, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said when attending a workshop seeking ways to developing this kind of ginseng into a national brand in the central province of Quang Nam on August 6.