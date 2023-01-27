Thai, Chinese private sectors collaborating to attract Chinese holidaymakers to Thailand
Thai and Chinese tourism firms are now collaborating to issue tourism promotion campaigns to attract Chinese travelers to Thailand.
Thai and Chinese tourism firms are now collaborating to issue tourism promotion campaigns to attract Chinese travelers to Thailand.
This comes after China approved tour agencies’ operation of group tours in 20 nations from February 6 onward. Meanwhile, the Thai Chamber of Commerce in China indicates that the number of Chinese travelers arriving in Thailand could potentially reach 10 million this year.
Thai Chamber of Commerce in China Secretary-General Phaichit Viboontanasarn said the Chinese government authorizing tour agents to operate group tour services will greatly benefit Thai tourism. He said the development will result in Chinese tourists returning faster and with greater intensity than earlier expected.
Phaichit said Thai and Chinese group tour agencies are discussing holding a tourism fair by mid-February. The event will also host discussions between high-level tourism officials from Thailand and China. Tourism campaigns and tourism promotion plans will be discussed during said encounters.
The Thai Chamber of Commerce in China Secretary-General noted there will be many other tourism-related events in Thailand this year. In June, the 16th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (WCEC) is set to take place in Bangkok. A conference of overseas Chinese pioneers will also take place in Thailand. Some 5,000 participants are expected at the former event. Taken together with dependents and family members, some 20,000 people are expected to come to Thailand for the event. Furthermore, travelers from China are expected to visit Thailand during the Chinese labour day holidays in May.
He added that around a million Chinese travelers are expected to come to Thailand each month from March onward./.