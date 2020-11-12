World Cambodia issues press release on ASEAN meetings The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC) issued a press release on the outcomes of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM), the 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting, and the 28th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting, held via teleconferences on November 12.

ASEAN Thai PM points to major issues needing ASEAN’s focus Thai Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has attended the opening and plenary session of the 37th ASEAN Summit, held online on November 12 and chaired by Vietnam.

ASEAN Journalists receive best conditions to work at 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Communications have joined hands with relevant businesses and agencies to create the best possible conditions for journalists at the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on November 12.

ASEAN Singapore calls for equitable, affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to region ASEAN has to ensure an equitable, steady and affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines for its people once they are available, said Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit chaired by Vietnam on November 12.