ASEAN EU commends ASEAN’s role in Indo-Pacific High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell has emphasised that the EU must be more present and engaged in ASEAN, which plays a crucial role in the Indo-Pacific region.

World Dialogue partner countries propose numerous cooperation initiatives with ASEAN Dialogue partner countries of ASEAN have launched many new cooperation initiatives and pledged financial support for the group at the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and related meetings from July 11-14 in Jakarta, Indonesia, according to Secretary-General of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

ASEAN ASEAN, China reinforce cooperation for sustainable development The 2023 China-ASEAN International Forum on Innovation and Cooperation for Sustainable Development concluded on July 16 in the tourist city of Guilin, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, southern China.

ASEAN ASEAN bolsters collaboration to promote green, sustainable logistics sector The ASEAN Federation of Forwarders Associations (AFFA) Mid-Year 2023 conference opened in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 15 to discuss measures to create favourable conditions for trans-border logistics and human resources development, while promoting digitalisation in the field of logistics in the region.