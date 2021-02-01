Thai Finance Ministry expects 10 million to register for new relief scheme
The Finance Ministry of Thailand expects 10 million people to register for its latest relief effort through a new scheme.
Fiscal Policy Office discloses that as of January 30, about 7 million people had registered with the government's Rao Chana ("We Win") economic relief scheme and expected it could reach 10 million soon.
Fiscal Policy Office acting director-general Kulaya Tantitemit said as of January 30, about 7 million people had registered with the government’s Rao Chana ("We Win") economic relief scheme.
She said after on-line registration on February 12, people who do not have a smartphone can register on February 15 at designated state banks./.