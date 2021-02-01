ASEAN Myanmar army announces date for general election The Myanmar military said on February 1 that it will rerun the general elections after a one-year state of emergency declared earlier in the day, reported Xinhua News Agency.

ASEAN Indonesia eyes export growth by 6.3 percent in 2021 Indonesia targets exports to increase by 6.3 percent in 2021, said Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi during a press conference for the country’s trade outlook held on January 29.