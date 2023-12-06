Thai government approves 225-million-USD scheme to tackle PM2.5 pollution
Thailand’s government has greenlighted incentives worth 8 billion THB (225 million USD) for sugarcane farmers who agree to cut fresh sugarcane without burning the residue, a move aimed at helping reduce the amount of PM2.5 dust in the 2022-2023 harvest year.
Thai government approves 225-million-USD scheme to tackle PM2.5 pollution (Photo:nationthailand.com)
According to Rudklao Suwankiri, the government's deputy spokesperson, funding to support the scheme will be sourced from the state-owned Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives. Under the scheme, the government will offer farmers who agree to cut fresh sugarcane without burning the residue 120 THB (3.4 USD) per tonne.
According to Rudklao, the government has identified the need to urgently address the issue of PM2.5 pollution which has worsened every year and affects the health of millions of people.
The government then came up with incentives for the agriculture sector and sought closer cooperation with neighbouring countries to help tackle these issues.
Rudklao also insisted the incentives offered for this project do not violate the agreements of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), as they are designed to assist sugarcane farmers in promoting the cutting of fresh sugarcane, reducing air pollution and PM2.5 dust.
This aligns with WTO provisions under the Green Box category for environmental protection in agriculture without negatively impacting production and commodity prices.
Thailand's sugar cane output is estimated at 82.4 million tonnes in the 2023-2024 crop year, with domestic sugar consumption projected at 25.7 million sacks, which represents 2.57 million tonnes./.
