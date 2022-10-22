ASEAN ASEAN strengthens collaboration in building regional disaster resilience The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reaffirmed its resolve to strengthen collaboration in building disaster resilience in the region at the 10th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM) and 11th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response (AADMER) on October 20.

The Government Public Relations Department, under the Prime Minister's Office, is playing host to 'APEC THAILAND 2022 Exhibition' at Suvarnabhumi Airport, to show the readiness of Thailand as the host of APEC 2022 and widen the awareness of APEC 2022 task plan.

Indonesia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis point on October 20 in a bid to curb rising inflation and reduce pressure on the local currency.